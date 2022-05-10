Analysts’ Downgrades for May 10th (AFRM, ARCH, BCC, BG, BHF, BIIB, DBSDY, DIISY, DLG, E)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, May 10th:

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Stephens currently has $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $51.00.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $168.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arch Resources’ first-quarter earnings were better than expected. ARCH is gaining from the production of high-quality, low-cost coking coal at the new Leer South longwall mine and serving customers globally. The company has ample liquidity to meet its debt obligations and benefit from long-term coal supply contracts, which will provide the greater predictability of sales volumes as well as prices. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Yet, emission concerns are pushing back coal as a fuel source in comparison with clean and renewable sources, which in turn is hurting the company. Operating underground coal is a risky affair and it failed to recover a portion of the longwall mine at the Mountain Laurel complex. Arch’s decision to terminate the joint venture with Peabody will impact its prospects.”

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brighthouse Financial is poised to benefit from growth opportunities, given its expansive and compelling suite of life and annuity products and a strong market presence. Focus on exiting transition service agreements should lower costs. The company has been reducing expenses from 2019 onward with gradual exits from TSAs. Brighthouse Financial witnessed record sales for both Shield Level annuities and variable annuities with FlexChoice Access in 2021. Brighthouse is also revamping the life insurance business to ramp up annuity sales. Shares of Brighthouse Financial have outperformed its industry in a year. The company remains focused on transitioning the business mix to less capital-intensive products. However, escalating expenses weigh on margin expansion and high debt level raises financial risk for the company.”

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 300 ($3.70) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 335 ($4.13).

ENI (NYSE:E) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eni’s constant efforts to expand upstream operations will go a long way in generating growth. With discovery of huge oil resources this year, the company's production outlook seems bright. Eni made multiple oil and gas discoveries in Egypt’s Meleiha concession. With the discoveries, the company adds 8,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day to its overall production. To lead the energy transition, Eni is focusing on renewables. The company recently reported strong first-quarter results owing to higher realizations of average liquids and gas prices. However, Eni’s balance sheet has more debt exposure compared with the composite stocks belonging to the industry. Also, it has been witnessing a year-over-year decline in oil and gas production volumes, which might affect the bottom line. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Mizuho currently has $72.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $82.00.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $310.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $367.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $33.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED is an investment holding company and its core business comprises investment holding, property development, property investment and related businesses including project management, construction, property management, financial services and hotel operation. The Company focuses primarily on the Hong Kong market, but is also active in Mainland China where it has been steadily expanding its investments and scale of operations in recent years. Henderson Land holds a listed subsidiary – Henderson Investment Limited. Henderson Land also has three associated companies and one affiliated company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the SEHK). These associated companies and the affiliated company are: The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited, Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited and Towngas China Company Limited. “

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating. Berenberg Bank currently has $32.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing therapies for rare neurological disorders. Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania. “

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “International Land Alliance Inc. is a land investment and development firm. The Company is focused on acquiring raw land primarily in Northern Baja California. International Land Alliance Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “indie Semiconductor provides automotive semiconductors and software platforms. It focus on edge sensors for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems including LiDAR, connected car, user experience and electrification applications. indie Semiconductor, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd., is based in Virginia, United States. “

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $6.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kronos Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics designed to transform patient outcomes by targeting dysregulated transcription. Kronos Bio Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, Calif. “

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “LivaNova PLC is a medical technology company which focuses on providing treatment for cardiovascular diseases and neuromodulation. The Company’s operating units consists of Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. LivaNova PLC, formerly known as Cyberonics, Inc., is based in London, United Kingdom. “

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “LL Flooring Holdings Inc. provides specialty retailers of hard-surface flooring. The company’s selection includes waterproof vinyl plank, hybrid resilient flooring, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile and cork. LL Flooring Holdings Inc., formerly known as Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc., is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Lemonade Inc. offers homeowners and renters insurance principally in the United States and contents and liability insurance primarily in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Lemonade Inc. is based in New York. “

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is a genome editing company. It focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with significant unmet medical needs. The company’s technology platform consists of GeneRide(TM). LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Marathon Digital Holdings is a digital asset technology company which mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. Marathon Digital Holdings, formerly known as Marathon Patent Group Inc., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Marcus Corporation engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through two segments: Movie Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Company’s movie theatre division owns or manages screens at locations in several states, as well as a family entertainment center. Marcus’ lodging division owns or manages hotels and resorts in several states, as well as a vacation club. It also provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development. The Marcus Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $48.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $49.00.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Maximus is seeing lower current ratio for a while. The company’s current ratio at the end of March-quarter was pegged at 1.45, lower than prior-year quarter’s 1.57. Global presence exposes it to foreign currency exchange rate risks. Partly due to these negatives, the stock has declined in the past year. On the flip side, the company's business process management expertise, and ability to deliver cost effective, efficient and high-scale solutions position it as a lucrative partner to governments. Long-term contracts provide the company predictable recurring revenue streams. The company is also focused on expanding foothold in clinical services as well as long-term services and supports. MAXIMUS’ financial flexibility enables it to pursue business investment and strategic acquisition opportunities.”

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $53.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company, with a collection of assets which includes the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers as well as development league teams – the Westchester Knicks and the Hartford Wolf Pack; and esports teams. The company also owns professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York, United States. “

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Microvision, Inc. develops information display and related technologies that allow electronically generated images and information to be projected onto a viewer’s eye. They defined three distinct business platforms relating to the delivery of images and information in this manner: Retinal Scanning Displays, Imaging Solutions, Optical Material technology. “

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler to a sell rating. They currently have C$48.00 target price on the stock.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapies for rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company’s principal product candidate includes Quilience(R). NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is based in Switzerland. “

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers in building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. These components can be categorized as window and door (fenestration) components and kitchen and bath cabinet components. Examples of fenestration components include (1) energy-efficient flexible insulating glass spacers, (2) extruded vinyl profiles, (3) window and door screens, and (4) precision-formed metal and wood products. In addition, Quanex provide certain other non-fenestration components and products, which include solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. Quanex use low-cost production processes and engineering expertise to provide customers with specialized products for their specific window, door, and cabinet applications. “

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “1Life Healthcare Inc. provides software. The Company offers healthcare application for billing, insurance, planning and other related services. 1Life Healthcare Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “OfferPad Inc. provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc., formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc., is based in CHANDLER, Ariz. “

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) was downgraded by analysts at R. F. Lafferty from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Regional Management Corp. is a diversified specialty consumer finance company engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. It offers Small Installment Loans, Large Installment Loans, Automobile Purchase Loans, Furniture and Appliance Purchase Loans and Insurance Products. The Company has operations primarily in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. Regional Management Corp. is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. “

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Royalty Pharma plc is a funder of biopharmaceutical industry. The compnay’s portfolio includes royalties on commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and development-stage product candidates. Royalty Pharma plc is based in NEW YORK. “

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif. “

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company. It specializing in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing and managing a portfolio of short-term, hard money real estate loans. Sachem Capital Corp. is based in Brandford, United States. “

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sally Beauty’s shares have lagged the industry in the past three months. The company faced higher-than-expected pressure on the top line as inflation and supply-chain-related challenges escalated in the back half of second-quarter fiscal 2022. Sally Beauty’s fiscal second-quarter net sales and earnings declined year over year and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The impact of inflationary pressures and supply chain challenges pushed management to lower its fiscal 2022 sales view. Sally Beauty has been grappling with escalated SG&A expenses for a while. As a percentage of sales, adjusted SG&A expenses expanded 240 basis points, owing to reduced sales volume and higher expenses. That said, growth in Sally Beauty’s e-commerce business is offering some respite. It continues to focus on its four strategic growth pillars.”

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

SCSK (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Schrödinger Inc. provides computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and materials design deployed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions and government laboratories. Schrödinger Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SGHC Limited is the holding company for online sports betting and gaming businesses. SGHC Limited, formerly known as Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn. “

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Squarespace Inc. provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. The Company develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. It also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The Company’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London. It provides ONE Hospitality, a signature turn-key food and beverage service for hospitality venues including, hotels, casinos and other high-end locations both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Symrise AG manufactures, develops and sells fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic base materials and substances for the cosmetics industry. The company’s operating segments consists of Scent & Care and Flavor & Nutrition. Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas and also develops specific application processes for such substances. Flavor and Nutrition segment develops, produces and sells flavors which are used by customers in the production of food products and beverages. Its product includes perfume, cosmetics and food manufacturers to pharmaceutical companies and producers of nutritional supplements, pet food and baby food. The company operates primarily in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific and Latin America. Symrise AG is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany. “

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to a hold rating. Barclays PLC currently has C$26.00 target price on the stock.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $44.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $230.00.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $180.00.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $124.00.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $250.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

