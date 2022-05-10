Analysts Expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $528.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) to announce $528.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $508.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $549.70 million. AdvanSix reported sales of $437.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $424.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

ASIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,670.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 122.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average of $46.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

