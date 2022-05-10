Analysts Expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) to announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. Allegro MicroSystems posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of ALGM opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.56. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,494,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,725,000 after buying an additional 314,108 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,504,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,760,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,689,000 after purchasing an additional 293,258 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 617.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 317,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 273,401 shares during the period. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

