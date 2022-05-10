Analysts Expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Announce -$0.96 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($0.29). Arvinas posted earnings of ($1.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year earnings of ($4.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.20) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($5.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.46) to ($3.48). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.51 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 326.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.34%. The business’s revenue was up 340.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on ARVN. Wedbush downgraded Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Stifel Europe lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

ARVN traded up $4.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.77. 36,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,520. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.50. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $108.46. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.05.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,460,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $1,392,582.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,446 shares of company stock worth $4,445,577 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,961,000 after purchasing an additional 230,284 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,314,000 after purchasing an additional 46,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,357,000 after purchasing an additional 36,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,845,000 after purchasing an additional 39,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arvinas by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,008,000 after purchasing an additional 509,173 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

