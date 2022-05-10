Analysts Expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.51 Billion

Equities analysts expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) to post sales of $16.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.49 billion and the highest is $21.55 billion. ConocoPhillips reported sales of $10.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year sales of $67.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.54 billion to $82.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $62.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.21 billion to $73.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.74. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,643,000 after purchasing an additional 165,817 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 68.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.8% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.0% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 77,571 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COP opened at $97.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $125.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $107.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 23.51%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

