Analysts Expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $644.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) will post sales of $644.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $634.90 million and the highest is $649.00 million. Deckers Outdoor reported sales of $561.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Deckers Outdoor.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK opened at $237.00 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $231.88 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

