Analysts Expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $644.19 Million

Posted by on May 10th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECKGet Rating) will post sales of $644.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $634.90 million and the highest is $649.00 million. Deckers Outdoor reported sales of $561.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Deckers Outdoor.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK opened at $237.00 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $231.88 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.84.

About Deckers Outdoor (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.