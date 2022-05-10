Analysts Expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to Announce $2.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $2.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the lowest is $1.88. Encore Capital Group reported earnings of $3.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $11.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $13.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $10.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Encore Capital Group.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $6.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $4.40. The company had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.08 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Encore Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

ECPG traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,258. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day moving average is $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $423,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,780,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,529,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,347,000 after acquiring an additional 62,928 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,053,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,456,000 after acquiring an additional 194,267 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 845,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,499,000 after acquiring an additional 95,158 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 813,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,511,000 after acquiring an additional 25,411 shares during the period.

About Encore Capital Group (Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.