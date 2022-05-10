Analysts Expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) will report sales of $9.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.98 billion to $9.20 billion. Magna International posted sales of $9.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year sales of $38.10 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $42.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $41.48 billion to $43.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Magna International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGA shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on Magna International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Magna International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Magna International in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

MGA opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.27. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. Magna International has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $104.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after acquiring an additional 348,205 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,365,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,550,000 after buying an additional 252,299 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,136,000 after buying an additional 228,950 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 309,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,318,000 after buying an additional 177,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Magna International by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 680,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,203,000 after acquiring an additional 166,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

