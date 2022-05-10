Analysts Expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Will Announce Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.60. Ovintiv posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year earnings of $10.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $13.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $16.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Capital One Financial upgraded Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Shares of OVV stock traded down $3.34 on Tuesday, hitting $43.97. 1,004,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,171,564. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average is $42.04. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $57.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is -35.24%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 10.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Ovintiv by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovintiv (OVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.