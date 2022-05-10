Analysts Expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) will report $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Pentair posted sales of $941.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $4.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pentair.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.83 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,523,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Pentair by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,057,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $734,526,000 after purchasing an additional 971,852 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Pentair by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,887,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,845,000 after purchasing an additional 675,785 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Pentair by 184.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 960,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,763,000 after purchasing an additional 622,569 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Pentair by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,096,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,127,000 after purchasing an additional 602,162 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PNR opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.82. Pentair has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

About Pentair (Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pentair (PNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.