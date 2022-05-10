Analysts Expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) will announce $2.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.60 million and the lowest is $1.50 million. Sol-Gel Technologies posted sales of $700,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $23.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $31.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $31.81 million, with estimates ranging from $25.20 million to $38.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sol-Gel Technologies.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $20.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 7.03%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGL opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54. Sol-Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter.

About Sol-Gel Technologies (Get Rating)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.