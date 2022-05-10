Analysts Expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.31 billion and the highest is $3.90 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $3.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $15.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.87 billion to $15.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.83 billion to $17.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

