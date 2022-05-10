Analysts Expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to Announce -$0.74 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRRGet Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.74) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the lowest is ($0.79). TCR2 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($2.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to ($1.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.39.

TCR2 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 28,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,626. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $20.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $91.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 33,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 13,283 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 203,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 96,356 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $704,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 16,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

