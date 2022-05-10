Analysts Expect Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.10). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.56) to ($4.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.43) to ($4.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tempest Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd.

In other news, Director Thomas Woiwode purchased 2,118,644 shares of Tempest Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,118,644 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,999.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPST. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 1,581.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 77,779 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $421,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $337,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 16,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $221,000. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tempest Therapeutics stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.13. 1,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,782. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha, and is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.

