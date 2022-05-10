Analysts Issue Forecasts for Prosus’ FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Prosus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Patulea anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PROSY. Investec cut shares of Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Prosus from €115.90 ($122.00) to €76.00 ($80.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prosus from €122.00 ($128.42) to €110.00 ($115.79) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Prosus from €47.00 ($49.47) to €45.40 ($47.79) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Prosus from €97.00 ($102.11) to €76.00 ($80.00) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Shares of PROSY opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. Prosus has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $21.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

