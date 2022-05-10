Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ares Capital (ARCC)

Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/27/2022 – Ares Capital was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/27/2022 – Ares Capital was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Ares Capital was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/25/2022 – Ares Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.50 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Ares Capital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.53. The stock had a trading volume of 179,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,423. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

