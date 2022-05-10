Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ: EXPD):

5/10/2022 – Expeditors International of Washington was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/5/2022 – Expeditors International of Washington had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $111.00 to $125.00.

5/2/2022 – Expeditors International of Washington was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/26/2022 – Expeditors International of Washington was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “As Expeditors uses more charters to meet customer demand, higher airfreight services revenues drive growth of the company. Airfreight Services segment revenues increased 58.4% year over year in 2021. The company’s measures to reward its shareholders through dividends and share repurchases are encouraging. During 2021, Expeditors repurchased 4.4 million shares at an average price of $117.54 per share. The company’s buyout of Fleet Logistics’ Digital Platform has boosted its online LTL shipping platform, Koho. However, escalating operating expenses (up 69.1% year over year in 2021) pose a threat to the company’s bottom line. Labor and infrastructure constraints, and congestion at the ocean ports due to labor and equipment shortages are other challenges for the company. Expeditors’ declining current ratio is also a woe.”

4/7/2022 – Expeditors International of Washington was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/5/2022 – Expeditors International of Washington was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/30/2022 – Expeditors International of Washington was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/22/2022 – Expeditors International of Washington was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/16/2022 – Expeditors International of Washington is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.95. 61,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,122. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.95 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,078,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,947,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,403,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,325,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,891,000 after buying an additional 761,882 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,005,000 after buying an additional 573,030 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

