Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

5/5/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $108.00 to $128.00.

5/5/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $120.00.

5/3/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $125.00 to $132.00.

5/2/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $125.00.

5/2/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $130.00.

4/29/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/22/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/19/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $122.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/12/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/25/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/22/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $107.00.

3/17/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of LYB traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.79. 33,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,291. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

