Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/5/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $108.00 to $128.00.
- 5/5/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $120.00.
- 5/3/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $125.00 to $132.00.
- 5/2/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $125.00.
- 5/2/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $130.00.
- 4/29/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/22/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/21/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/19/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $122.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/12/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/25/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/22/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $107.00.
- 3/17/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Shares of LYB traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.79. 33,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,291. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Follow The Money To Cigna
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.