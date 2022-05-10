Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ACCO Brands (ACCO)

ACCO Brands (NYSE: ACCO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/29/2022 – ACCO Brands was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/29/2022 – ACCO Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

4/27/2022 – ACCO Brands was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/20/2022 – ACCO Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

3/31/2022 – ACCO Brands is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.68. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $695.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

In other news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 49,735 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $427,721.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $66,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 216,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,793. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,298,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,065,000 after purchasing an additional 150,633 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,397,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,180,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,321,000 after buying an additional 119,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,621,000 after buying an additional 56,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

