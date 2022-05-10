Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ACCO Brands (ACCO)

ACCO Brands (NYSE: ACCO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/29/2022 – ACCO Brands was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/29/2022 – ACCO Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “
- 4/27/2022 – ACCO Brands was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 4/20/2022 – ACCO Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “
- 3/31/2022 – ACCO Brands is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of ACCO stock opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.68. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $695.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25.
ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 49,735 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $427,721.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $66,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 216,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,793. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,298,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,065,000 after purchasing an additional 150,633 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,397,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,180,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,321,000 after buying an additional 119,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,621,000 after buying an additional 56,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.
