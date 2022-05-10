Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for AGNC Investment (AGNC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC):

5/5/2022 – AGNC Investment was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.50.

5/4/2022 – AGNC Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $17.00 to $13.00.

4/27/2022 – AGNC Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $13.00.

4/25/2022 – AGNC Investment was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $11.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.50.

3/31/2022 – AGNC Investment is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,929,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,419,310. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.05.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -77.01%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,023,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,823,000 after purchasing an additional 287,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,521,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,638,000 after buying an additional 92,077 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 10.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,803,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,517,000 after buying an additional 560,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $82,892,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 36.7% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 4,014,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,783 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

