Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) in the last few weeks:

5/4/2022 – Akamai Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $125.00.

5/4/2022 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $118.00.

5/4/2022 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $118.00 to $115.00.

5/4/2022 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $90.00.

5/4/2022 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $126.00 to $118.00.

5/4/2022 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $186.00 to $164.00.

5/4/2022 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $135.00.

4/19/2022 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $121.00 to $126.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Akamai Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $143.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.53. 54,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.65 and its 200 day moving average is $112.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $93.74 and a one year high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $349,068.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $1,893,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,886. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

