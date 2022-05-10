Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Equifax (EFX)

Equifax (NYSE: EFX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/27/2022 – Equifax was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/22/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $274.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $285.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $225.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $335.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $244.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $255.00 to $221.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Equifax is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Equifax is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $330.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $296.00 to $274.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Equifax is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE EFX traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.44. The stock had a trading volume of 36,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,892. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.97 and a 12 month high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 1,514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

