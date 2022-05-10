Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Equifax (EFX)

Equifax (NYSE: EFX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/27/2022 – Equifax was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 4/22/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $274.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $285.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $225.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $335.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $244.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $255.00 to $221.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Equifax is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2022 – Equifax is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/17/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $330.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $296.00 to $274.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2022 – Equifax is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
NYSE EFX traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.44. The stock had a trading volume of 36,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,892. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.97 and a 12 month high of $300.11.
Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 1,514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.
