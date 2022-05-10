Analysts Set Expectations for AAON, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AAON in a research note issued on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AAON’s FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. AAON’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AAON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti raised shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. AAON has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $83.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average of $65.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 0.73.

In other AAON news, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in AAON by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 123,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in AAON by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in AAON by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in AAON by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

