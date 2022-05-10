Analysts’ Upgrades for May 10th (ROCK, TRMR, TTGPF, UGRO, UP, USER, VCEL, VEOEY, VERV, VGZ)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, May 10th:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $44.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Gibraltar have gained recently. The trend is likely to continue as the company posted solid first-quarter 2022 results. Earnings and net sales topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased on a year-over-year basis. Despite persistent supply-chain issues impacting solar customers, the solar industry and the Renewables business, the company benefited from participation gains and price management in the Residential segment. The order backlog in the first quarter was up 23% year over year, attributed to robust end-market demand and new order activity across the business. Gibraltar decided to sell its Agtech processing equipment business. Encouragingly, it expects a solid business environment across the segments in 2022.”

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel. “

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “urban-gro Inc. is a horticulture company which engineers and designs commercial Controlled Environment Agriculture facilities and integrates complex environmental equipment systems into high-performance facilities. urban-gro Inc. is based in LAFAYETTE, Colo. “

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Wheels Up Experience Inc. is a private aviation company. It offer total private aviation solution which includes on-demand private flights across all cabin categories, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales and commercial travel. Wheels Up Experience Inc., formerly known as Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

UserTesting (NYSE:USER) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “UserTesting has pioneered a video-first, enterprise-grade SaaS platform which enables organizations to execute customer-centric visions by seeing and hearing the experiences of real people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts or brands. The UserTesting Human Insight platform captures diverse customer perspectives from targeted audiences, who have opted in to share their thoughts, whether for digital, real-world or omnichannel experiences. The platform generates video-based Customer Experience Narratives. UserTesting is based in headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vericel Corporation is focused on developing patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company markets two autologous cell therapy products in the United States: Carticel (R) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and Epicel (R) for the treatment of severe burns. It is also developing MACI (TM) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and ixmyelocel-T for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. Vericel Corporation, formerly Aastrom Biosciences, Inc., is based in United States. “

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Verve Therapeutics is a genetic medicines company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease, transforming treatment from chronic management to single-course gene editing medicines. The company’s lead product candidate includes VERVE-101. Verve Therapeutics is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Voyager Digital Ltd. provides publicly traded cryptocurrency platform principally in the United States. The company through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, provides crypto payment solutions for both consumers and merchants. Voyager Digital Ltd. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $150.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “WESCO reported impressive first-quarter results, wherein both earnings and revenues grew year over year, driven by a strong performance by all three business units – Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS) and Utility & Broadband Solutions (UBS). Also, contributions from expanded product and service offerings contributed well. Solid momentum across non-residential construction, original equipment manufacturer and industrial businesses drove EES revenues. Well-performing security solutions & network infrastructure businesses drove CSS revenues. Further, robust utility, broadband and integrated supply businesses aided the UBS segment. Yet, supply chain challenges owing to the coronavirus pandemic, remain concerns. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WalkMe Ltd. is a provider of digital adoption solutions. WalkMe Ltd. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

