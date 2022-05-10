Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ: CHRW) in the last few weeks:

5/2/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Improving freight market conditions are aiding C.H. Robinson. Total revenues rose 42.5% year over year in 2021. In first-quarter 2022, the top line improved 41.8% owing to favorable truckload pricing to customers and handsome profits in ocean freight. The company’s measures to reward its shareholders are encouraging. In 2021, C.H. Robinson returned approximately $886 million to its shareholders. In first-quarter 2022, CHRW returned $250.6 million through a combination of cash dividends ($72.9 million) and share repurchases ($177.7 million). The positivity surrounding the stock is evident from the fact that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has improved over the past 60 days. However, rising operating expenses have the potential to limit the company’s bottom line. Weak liquidity position is another concern.”

4/28/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $109.00 to $123.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/28/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $95.00 to $107.00.

4/28/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $109.00 to $123.00.

4/28/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $120.00.

4/28/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00.

4/28/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $95.00 to $107.00.

4/8/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $91.00.

4/5/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $109.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $110.00 to $115.00.

3/31/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $2.34 on Tuesday, hitting $110.29. 1,522,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,414. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $3,086,781.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

