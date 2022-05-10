Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CCCC):
- 5/9/2022 – C4 Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $63.00 to $35.00.
- 5/6/2022 – C4 Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “
- 5/5/2022 – C4 Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $14.00.
- 4/28/2022 – C4 Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/18/2022 – C4 Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $64.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – C4 Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – C4 Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $15.00.
- 4/10/2022 – C4 Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.
CCCC stock opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $376.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.40.
C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 205.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
