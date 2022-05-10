Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CCCC):

5/9/2022 – C4 Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $63.00 to $35.00.

5/6/2022 – C4 Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

5/5/2022 – C4 Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $14.00.

4/28/2022 – C4 Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

4/18/2022 – C4 Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $64.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – C4 Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – C4 Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $15.00.

4/10/2022 – C4 Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.

CCCC stock opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $376.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.40.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 205.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Hirsch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

