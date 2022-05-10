Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Legend Biotech (LEGN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ: LEGN) in the last few weeks:
5/10/2022 – Legend Biotech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company's lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. "
5/4/2022 – Legend Biotech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
4/28/2022 – Legend Biotech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
4/20/2022 – Legend Biotech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
4/14/2022 – Legend Biotech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
3/29/2022 – Legend Biotech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
3/23/2022 – Legend Biotech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
3/16/2022 – Legend Biotech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 3/15/2022 – Legend Biotech is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Legend Biotech stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.17. The stock had a trading volume of 646,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.86 and a beta of -0.10. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.39.
Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 131.45% and a negative net margin of 429.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.
