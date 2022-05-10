Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Legend Biotech (LEGN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ: LEGN) in the last few weeks:

5/10/2022 – Legend Biotech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/4/2022 – Legend Biotech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/28/2022 – Legend Biotech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/20/2022 – Legend Biotech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/14/2022 – Legend Biotech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/29/2022 – Legend Biotech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/23/2022 – Legend Biotech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/16/2022 – Legend Biotech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company's lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. "

3/15/2022 – Legend Biotech is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.17. The stock had a trading volume of 646,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.86 and a beta of -0.10. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 131.45% and a negative net margin of 429.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Legend Biotech by 21.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 39.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 1,268.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 97,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,365,000 after buying an additional 35,330 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 5.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,998,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,026,000 after buying an additional 101,167 shares during the period.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

