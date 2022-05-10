Analyzing European Wax Center (EWCZ) and Its Peers

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) is one of 63 public companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare European Wax Center to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.4% of European Wax Center shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares European Wax Center and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets European Wax Center 3.31% 9.66% 5.32% European Wax Center Competitors -21.29% -66.49% -2.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for European Wax Center and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score European Wax Center 0 2 6 0 2.75 European Wax Center Competitors 270 1018 1541 82 2.49

European Wax Center presently has a consensus target price of $31.29, suggesting a potential upside of 25.95%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 36.60%. Given European Wax Center’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe European Wax Center has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares European Wax Center and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio European Wax Center $178.68 million -$3.41 million 207.00 European Wax Center Competitors $686.58 million $58.98 million 25.41

European Wax Center’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than European Wax Center. European Wax Center is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

European Wax Center beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

European Wax Center Company Profile (Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc. operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing. The company also provides pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments, as well as distributes retail products to its franchisees for sale in-centers and sells direct-to-consumer through website. As of December 25, 2021, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 853 locations, including 848 are franchised centers and five corporate-owned centers. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

