Analyzing GXO Logistics (GXO) & Its Competitors

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) is one of 31 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare GXO Logistics to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GXO Logistics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|GXO Logistics
|0
|4
|11
|0
|2.73
|GXO Logistics Competitors
|197
|1025
|1719
|44
|2.54
Institutional and Insider Ownership
91.3% of GXO Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares GXO Logistics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GXO Logistics
|2.15%
|9.11%
|3.19%
|GXO Logistics Competitors
|-2,284.75%
|-93.44%
|-7.19%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares GXO Logistics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GXO Logistics
|$7.94 billion
|$153.00 million
|37.47
|GXO Logistics Competitors
|$3.48 billion
|$133.20 million
|20.28
GXO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. GXO Logistics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
GXO Logistics beats its competitors on 10 of the 12 factors compared.
About GXO Logistics (Get Rating)
GXO Logistics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, consumer technology, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, and consumer packaged goods industries. GXO Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
