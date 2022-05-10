Analyzing Hess (NYSE:HES) and HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO)

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) and HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hess and HF Sinclair, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess 0 2 12 0 2.86 HF Sinclair 0 2 3 0 2.60

Hess currently has a consensus price target of $119.14, indicating a potential upside of 11.63%. HF Sinclair has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.50%. Given HF Sinclair’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HF Sinclair is more favorable than Hess.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hess and HF Sinclair’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess $7.58 billion 4.38 $559.00 million $2.32 46.00 HF Sinclair $18.39 billion 0.37 $558.32 million $3.40 12.44

Hess has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HF Sinclair. HF Sinclair is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hess, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.5% of Hess shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of HF Sinclair shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Hess shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of HF Sinclair shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Hess has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HF Sinclair has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hess and HF Sinclair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess 9.01% 12.35% 4.20% HF Sinclair 3.04% 4.08% 1.99%

Summary

Hess beats HF Sinclair on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hess Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, and offshore Suriname and Canada. The company is also involved in gathering, compressing, and processing natural gas; fractionating NGLs; gathering, terminaling, loading, and transporting crude oil and NGL through rail car; and storing and terminaling propane, as well as providing water handling services primarily in the Bakken Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved reserves of 1,309 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

HF Sinclair Company Profile (Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, it supplies fuels to approximately 1,300 independent Sinclair-branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at approximately 300 additional locations, as well as engages in the growing renewables business. Further, the company produces base oils and other specialized lubricants; and provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry. HF Sinclair Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

