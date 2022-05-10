Analyzing Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Magnachip Semiconductor and Shoals Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnachip Semiconductor 0 0 2 0 3.00 Shoals Technologies Group 0 5 5 0 2.50

Magnachip Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.05%. Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus price target of $28.67, suggesting a potential upside of 133.25%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than Magnachip Semiconductor.

Risk & Volatility

Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shoals Technologies Group has a beta of 2.76, meaning that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.9% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnachip Semiconductor $474.23 million 1.52 $56.71 million $1.55 10.34 Shoals Technologies Group $213.91 million 9.60 $2.35 million N/A N/A

Magnachip Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Shoals Technologies Group.

Profitability

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and Shoals Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnachip Semiconductor 16.19% 10.76% 8.27% Shoals Technologies Group 1.10% -43.41% 3.13%

Summary

Magnachip Semiconductor beats Shoals Technologies Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions. The company also offers metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, AC-DC converters, DC-DC converters, LED drivers, regulators, and power management integrated circuits for a range of devices comprising televisions, smartphones, mobile phones, wearable devices, desktop PCs, notebooks, tablet PCs, and other consumer electronics, as well as for power suppliers, e-bike, photovoltaic inverter, LED lighting, motor drive, and home appliances; and organic light-emitting diode display driver integrated circuits for OLED TVs. It serves consumer, computing, and industrial electronics original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronics manufacturing services companies, as well as subsystem designers in Korea, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of agents and distributors. Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices. The company also sells EV Charging solutions for public and fleet electric vehicle charging stations; and EBOS systems. It sells its products principally to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects and install electric vehicle charging stations. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.