Analyzing Presidio Property Trust (SQFT) and Its Competitors

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) is one of 329 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Presidio Property Trust to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presidio Property Trust -18.85% -7.60% -2.89% Presidio Property Trust Competitors 15.76% -3.42% 2.41%

Presidio Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. Presidio Property Trust pays out -91.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.8% and pay out 104.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Presidio Property Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Presidio Property Trust $19.23 million -$3.63 million -7.15 Presidio Property Trust Competitors $784.32 million $166.78 million 20.01

Presidio Property Trust’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Presidio Property Trust. Presidio Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Presidio Property Trust has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presidio Property Trust’s competitors have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Presidio Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Presidio Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Presidio Property Trust and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Presidio Property Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Presidio Property Trust Competitors 3860 15179 14728 384 2.34

Presidio Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential downside of 16.41%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 21.15%. Given Presidio Property Trust’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Presidio Property Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Presidio Property Trust competitors beat Presidio Property Trust on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Presidio Property Trust (Get Rating)

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or had an equity interest in: 128 Model Homes that are owned by six affiliated limited partnerships and one wholly-owned corporation; Ten office buildings and one industrial property, which totals approximately 998,016 rentable square feet; and Four retail shopping centers, which total approximately 131,722 rentable square feet.

