Analyzing Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) and 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) and 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.2% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of 1st Capital Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and 1st Capital Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zions Bancorporation, National Association $2.97 billion 2.82 $1.13 billion $6.14 8.98 1st Capital Bancorp $32.24 million 2.28 $7.63 million N/A N/A

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Capital Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and 1st Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zions Bancorporation, National Association 34.40% 14.53% 1.12% 1st Capital Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Zions Bancorporation, National Association and 1st Capital Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zions Bancorporation, National Association 1 9 6 0 2.31 1st Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus target price of $71.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.62%. Given Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zions Bancorporation, National Association is more favorable than 1st Capital Bancorp.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation, National Association beats 1st Capital Bancorp on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 422 branches, which included 273 owned and 149 leased. The company was formerly known as ZB, National Association and changed its name to Zions Bancorporation, National Association in September 2018. Zions Bancorporation, National Association was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About 1st Capital Bancorp (Get Rating)

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents in the Central Coast region of California. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits; and debit cards and check orders. The company also offers consumer lending solutions; business, agriculture and wine industry, and commercial real estate lending products; personal loans for business owners; and SBA and government guaranteed lending solutions. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking, and cash management services. The company operates full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Cruz County. 1st Capital Bancorp was founded in 2007 and is based in Salinas, California.

