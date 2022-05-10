Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.21) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.02) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of APF opened at GBX 163.80 ($2.02) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. The company has a market capitalization of £350.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 172.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 148.49. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12 month low of GBX 119.41 ($1.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 192.67 ($2.38).

In other Anglo Pacific Group news, insider Patrick Meier sold 28,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.15), for a total value of £48,761.76 ($60,118.06). Also, insider Kevin Flynn sold 9,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.68), for a total value of £12,450.80 ($15,350.51). Insiders sold 755,656 shares of company stock valued at $109,434,128 over the last three months.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

