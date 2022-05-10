ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.34-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$315.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.77 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on ANIP shares. TheStreet downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANIP stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,044. The firm has a market cap of $430.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.70. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani purchased 7,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,224 shares of company stock valued at $477,083 in the last 90 days. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,721,000 after purchasing an additional 174,984 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 451,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,803,000 after buying an additional 77,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,164,000 after buying an additional 26,560 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 226,640 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after buying an additional 34,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,453 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after buying an additional 40,416 shares in the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.