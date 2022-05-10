ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $320.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $249.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.14. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.10. ANSYS has a one year low of $248.01 and a one year high of $413.89.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 167.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

