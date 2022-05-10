Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Director Lester B. Knight Purchases 14,000 Shares of Stock

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AON opened at $275.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $312.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 0.94. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $223.19 and a 52 week high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.02. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AON declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AON by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,037,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,842,000 after purchasing an additional 98,794 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AON by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,156,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,428,000 after purchasing an additional 66,280 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AON by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,267 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in AON by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,407,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,633,000 after acquiring an additional 171,508 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AON by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,584,000 after acquiring an additional 166,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.90.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

