Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Director John D. Rayis Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) Director John D. Rayis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE AIRC opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.56.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 99.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.