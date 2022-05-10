Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

APO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Global Management from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.72.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $49.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.63. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $49.22 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.48. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 38.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 504,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $3,942,000. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

