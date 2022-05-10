AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AppFolio had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. AppFolio updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF traded down $13.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.84. 615,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,062. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,881.63 and a beta of 1.03. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $79.92 and a 52 week high of $150.78.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APPF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AppFolio by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,223,000 after acquiring an additional 33,995 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in AppFolio by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AppFolio by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 17,263 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in AppFolio by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in AppFolio by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

