Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 58,462 Shares of Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 58,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,612,666.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,000,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,831,519.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 250,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $11,565,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 77,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.67 per share, for a total transaction of $3,593,590.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 32,500 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,619,475.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 22,500 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,259,325.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 55,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,663,100.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 20,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,228,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.67 per share, with a total value of $2,106,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $42.18 and a twelve month high of $149.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.12.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Appian’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Appian by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Appian by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Appian by 182.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Appian by 12.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

