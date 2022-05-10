Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 250,000 Shares

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 250,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $11,565,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,600,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,317,572.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 58,462 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.69 per share, with a total value of $2,612,666.78.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 77,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.67 per share, with a total value of $3,593,590.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 32,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.83 per share, with a total value of $1,619,475.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 22,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.97 per share, with a total value of $1,259,325.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $59,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.02 per share, with a total value of $2,551,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 55,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $2,663,100.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 20,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.78 per share, with a total value of $1,055,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.70 per share, with a total value of $2,228,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.67 per share, with a total value of $2,106,800.00.

Shares of APPN opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $42.18 and a 1-year high of $149.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.27 and a 200 day moving average of $64.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 1.76.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Appian by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 112,399 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Appian by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Appian by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Appian by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

