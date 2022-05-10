Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.44). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 123.04% and a negative return on equity of 105.86%. The business had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APDN stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.52.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APDN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 31.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 33.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares during the period. 8.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

