Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGTC. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

AGTC opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Applied Genetic Technologies ( NASDAQ:AGTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 3,528.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Genetic Technologies (Get Rating)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.