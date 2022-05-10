Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.15-$6.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.71 billion-$3.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $106.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $80.93 and a 12-month high of $111.68.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $980.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.46 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 6,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $700,128.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $312,764.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,931 shares of company stock worth $1,530,944. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,176,000 after acquiring an additional 69,943 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,693 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies (Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.