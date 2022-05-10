Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Releases Earnings Results

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AMTI opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. Applied Molecular Transport has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $52.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $168.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.93.

In other news, Director Aaron Vandevender bought 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $26,769.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 109,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 58,377 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 2,975.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 40,136 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 28,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 161.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 37,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

