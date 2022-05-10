AppLovin (NYSE:APP) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Bank of America

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Bank of America from $70.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on APP. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cannonball Research assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Shares of APP stock opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.38 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,310,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at $7,173,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in AppLovin by 70.4% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 457,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 188,870 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at $10,426,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,712,000 after buying an additional 151,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

