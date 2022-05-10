AppLovin (NYSE:APP) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Bank of America

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Bank of America from $70.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.13% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on APP. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cannonball Research assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.
Shares of APP stock opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,310,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at $7,173,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in AppLovin by 70.4% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 457,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 188,870 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at $10,426,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,712,000 after buying an additional 151,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin Company Profile (Get Rating)
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
