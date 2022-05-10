Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.25.
APRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.
Shares of APRE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,783. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $26.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.35.
In other news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.
Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, which is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and Phase I/II clinical trials in relapsed/refractory gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.
