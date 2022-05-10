Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $103.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.50. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 90,129 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 119.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 692,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 377,238 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 102.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 942,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 219,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APTO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptose Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

