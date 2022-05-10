Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Aramark stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $33.97. 18,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,224. Aramark has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 244.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Aramark alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 314.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,620,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,707,000 after acquiring an additional 945,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aramark by 34.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,595,000 after buying an additional 149,027 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aramark by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 582,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,474,000 after buying an additional 136,253 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Aramark by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,541,000 after buying an additional 82,720 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $2,043,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

About Aramark (Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.